EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Chan to Attend Max Mara Show

SCREEN TEST: Probably best known for her melancholic, yet radiant screen presence in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Gemma Chan is the recipient of the 2020 Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award.
The British actress is expected to attend the Italian brand’s fall fashion show today, and to receive her prize at the 2020 Women in Film Annual Gala on June 10 in Beverly Hills.
Max Mara has a knack for picking actresses on an upward trajectory, having also recognized the likes of Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana and Emily Blunt. Chan is the 15th recipient of the award, which recognizes her “distinguished acting achievements and personal embodiment of timeless style and grace.”
Chan recently wrapped another Marvel superhero film “Eternals,” alongside Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek that will be released in November.
Up next is “Let Them All Talk,” a comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh and also starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest and Lucas Hedges.
Chan’s other big-screen credits include “Mary Queen of Scots” and “Captain Marvel.” She is also a seasoned theater actress and a mainstay of popular British television series, including “Humans” and “Doctor Who.”

