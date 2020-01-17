Breaking News
Eli Russell Linnetz is the kind of creative figure that Grimes turns to for her pregnancy announcement photo; Kanye West for his videos and stage designs, and Lady Gaga for her Las Vegas residency.
He’s also the kind of guy who can show up at a fashion party wearing a wool overcoat with nothing underneath. “I think my date was naked as well,” he demurred, recalling her outfit that night was a completely see-through Helmut Lang shift.
The event in question was in 2017 at Dover Street Market in New York for Comme des Garçons’ release of Andy Warhol’s “You’re In” scent, for which he art directed a very yellow video, with Ronnie Cooke Newhouse overseeing creative direction.
A friendship blossomed with Adrian Joffe, chief executive officer of DSM, which will reach a new zenith on Saturday with the debut of his new unisex fashion line ERL. It will be produced and distributed by DSM Paris, the wholly owned subsidiary of Comme des Garçons that recently launched a fashion line for DJ Honey Dijon and also will take on Mexico-based Liberal Youth Ministry. All three lines — plus Paccbet — will be displayed at CDG’s showroom at 6 Place Vendôme during men’s fashion week in

