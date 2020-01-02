Exclusive: Gucci Releases Mickey Mouse-Themed Capsule Collection

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

MILAN — Gucci will celebrate the Year of the Mouse with a capsule collection featuring Walt Disney’s most famous rodent: Mickey Mouse.
Launching in stores and online on Friday, the expansive range dedicated to the Chinese New Year — which begins Jan. 25 — offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear, small leather goods, scarves, jewelry and timepieces mixing the Florentine fashion house’s signature motifs with the image of the renowned cartoon character, which already popped up in previous Gucci collections, including in the spring 2019 and resort 2020 lineups.
In particular, a new Mini GG Supreme canvas with a Mickey Mouse print has been introduced for this capsule collection. The beige and ebony fabric references a vintage signature Gucci pattern from the Eighties replicated via digital printing to blend it with the image of the cartoon character appearing in varying scale. Finished off by a protective coating and embossing delivering the appearance of linen, the material has been used on footwear, such as slip-on sneakers and the brand’s signature Princetown slippers, as well as handbags and small leather goods, ranging from small bucket bags and mini backpacks to wallets, passport cases and iPhone covers. Baseball caps, luggage sets, hat cases and even hard

