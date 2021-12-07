EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration.

The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.

“It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode, which is very much Halston and something we’ve also always had,” said Aurate cofounder Sophie Kahn. “Then there’s the other part of the everyday fine jewelry that’s a huge part of Aurate. You sleep in it and you go to the gym in it. Halston always had bold dresses, but they were still comfortable, so we wanted to do the same.”

The brands codesigned the collection, taking a thorough look at Halston’s archives and looking back at the designer’s many muses, such as Tiffany & Co. jewelry designer Elsa Peretti — who was one of the most influential designers in the jewelry category — actress Liza Minelli and models Bianca Jagger and Pat Cleveland.

Styles from the Aurate x Halston fine jewelry collection.

Kahn and her cofounder Bouchra Ezzahraoui took inspiration from

