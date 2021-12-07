Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

EXCLUSIVE: Halston Releases First Fine Jewelry Collection With Aurate

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Halston is embarking on a category expansion with a new collaboration.
The heritage fashion brand has teamed with Aurate on a fine jewelry collection that fuses both brands’ ethos for the holidays. The 12-piece collection includes earrings, necklaces and rings co-designed by both brands that are made to reflect Halston’s well-known glitz and glamour of the Studio 54 days.
“It’s about going out, showing the glitzy version of yourself and this party mode, which is very much Halston and something we’ve also always had,” said Aurate cofounder Sophie Kahn. “Then there’s the other part of the everyday fine jewelry that’s a huge part of Aurate. You sleep in it and you go to the gym in it. Halston always had bold dresses, but they were still comfortable, so we wanted to do the same.”
The brands codesigned the collection, taking a thorough look at Halston’s archives and looking back at the designer’s many muses, such as Tiffany & Co. jewelry designer Elsa Peretti — who was one of the most influential designers in the jewelry category — actress Liza Minelli and models Bianca Jagger and Pat Cleveland.
Styles from the Aurate x Halston fine jewelry collection.
Kahn and her cofounder Bouchra Ezzahraoui took inspiration from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.