Breaking News
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: Hanky Panky Partners With Influencer Lindsi Lane

EXCLUSIVE: Hanky Panky Partners With Influencer Lindsi Lane

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Two months after giving birth to her first child, fashion influencer Lindsi Lane was posing for photos in her underwear. 
“Here I am. I’m a 35 year old woman. I’m not in my twenties anymore and I just had my baby,” Lane told WWD. “But I’m in lingerie and I’m showing women that it’s empowering to love your body. I felt badass.”  
The photoshoot was for the Hanky Panky x Lindsi Lane collection, which drops Oct. 24. The collection marks both Hanky Panky’s first collaboration with an influencer and Lane’s first time designing. 
“For any influencer, a dream is to see your name on a tab with a brand that you fully stand by, support and love,” said Lane, the veteran fashionista, whose résumé includes stints as a personal shopper for Barneys New York and styling for Elle magazine. “When Hanky Panky reached out to me, it was, without question, a dream come true. It was the perfect partnership.”

A look from the Hanky Panky x Lindsi Lane collection. 
Courtesy

The 39-piece women’s collection includes things like panties, thongs, bralettes, camisoles, a hoodie, dress and even some beachwear, like the crochet-lace pants. 
“I’m a beach fiend,” Lane said. “I wanted to go from the bedroom to the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.