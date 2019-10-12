EXCLUSIVE: Hanky Panky Partners With Influencer Lindsi Lane

Two months after giving birth to her first child, fashion influencer Lindsi Lane was posing for photos in her underwear.

“Here I am. I’m a 35 year old woman. I’m not in my twenties anymore and I just had my baby,” Lane told WWD. “But I’m in lingerie and I’m showing women that it’s empowering to love your body. I felt badass.”

The photoshoot was for the Hanky Panky x Lindsi Lane collection, which drops Oct. 24. The collection marks both Hanky Panky’s first collaboration with an influencer and Lane’s first time designing.

“For any influencer, a dream is to see your name on a tab with a brand that you fully stand by, support and love,” said Lane, the veteran fashionista, whose résumé includes stints as a personal shopper for Barneys New York and styling for Elle magazine. “When Hanky Panky reached out to me, it was, without question, a dream come true. It was the perfect partnership.”

A look from the Hanky Panky x Lindsi Lane collection.

The 39-piece women’s collection includes things like panties, thongs, bralettes, camisoles, a hoodie, dress and even some beachwear, like the crochet-lace pants.

“I’m a beach fiend,” Lane said. “I wanted to go from the bedroom to the

