EXCLUSIVE: Ilana Glazer Dons Thinx

Ilana Glazer is walking around in her underwear.

It’s a humid September day in New York City and the Broad City alum is holed up in a Chelsea studio with peach-pink walls and a matching plush couch.

But Glazer isn’t alone. Standing barefoot in bright-red panties and a midriff-revealing top, the actress is surrounded by at least a dozen stagehands, touching up her makeup and handing her oversize cupcakes to pose with. The scene is the backdrop for the new Thinx ad campaign, in which Glazer is the star.

“To be honest, I thought, ‘I could see myself in an underwear ad. I think I’d look good in one,’” Glazer told WWD. “But it would be kind of meaningless to just try to look good in an underwear ad. To do that with Thinx, it’s actually a meaningful underwear ad. Which I think makes it so much sexier.”

Ilana Glazer in Thinx crimson-colored period panties.

That’s why earlier this year, the comedian approached Thinx, the company often referred to as the “period panties company,” to find out how they could work together.

“I’m interested in disrupting the consumer space through progressing the culture,” Glazer said “There are not many products that are progressing the culture as

