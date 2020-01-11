Breaking News
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: J.Lo Stars in Versace Spring Campaign

EXCLUSIVE: J.Lo Stars in Versace Spring Campaign

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

MILAN — After closing the Versace spring 2020 runway show in a reimagined version of the iconic plunging jungle print dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez posed for the brand’s new advertising campaign, which will be globally unveiled today.
J.Lo is the protagonist, along with Kendall Jenner, of a series of images shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Immersed in a tech-driven environment, they were captured typing their names into the search bar as a metaphor of today’s concept of self-identity, which through the use of social media can be carved by choosing what to share with followers. In the pictures, both Lopez and Jenner don sculpted evening dresses, as well as jungle-printed separates.
“In terms of my career, the Jungle dress really marked a moment in time. To me, Versace represents empowerment and putting something beautiful out into the world,” Lopez said. “It’s a dream to collaborate with my friend Donatella [Versace] again on this gorgeous campaign and to create something new and fresh out of a piece of iconic fashion history.”

Versace spring 2020 advertising campaign 
Courtesy Photo

It’s no surprise the designer chose to celebrate the digital era in the new ads, given that J.Lo’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.