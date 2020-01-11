EXCLUSIVE: J.Lo Stars in Versace Spring Campaign

MILAN — After closing the Versace spring 2020 runway show in a reimagined version of the iconic plunging jungle print dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez posed for the brand’s new advertising campaign, which will be globally unveiled today.

J.Lo is the protagonist, along with Kendall Jenner, of a series of images shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Immersed in a tech-driven environment, they were captured typing their names into the search bar as a metaphor of today’s concept of self-identity, which through the use of social media can be carved by choosing what to share with followers. In the pictures, both Lopez and Jenner don sculpted evening dresses, as well as jungle-printed separates.

“In terms of my career, the Jungle dress really marked a moment in time. To me, Versace represents empowerment and putting something beautiful out into the world,” Lopez said. “It’s a dream to collaborate with my friend Donatella [Versace] again on this gorgeous campaign and to create something new and fresh out of a piece of iconic fashion history.”

Versace spring 2020 advertising campaign

Courtesy Photo

It’s no surprise the designer chose to celebrate the digital era in the new ads, given that J.Lo’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story