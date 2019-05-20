EXCLUSIVE: Jacquemus to Mark 10th Anniversary With Coed Show in Provence

PARIS — Simon Porte Jacquemus is surveying a vast empty room on the first floor of a town house in the tony 8th arrondissement of Paris.

Up on the fourth floor, a clutch of staffers with laptops sit at a couple of trestle tables in a similarly bare space — the first occupants of what will be the 29-year-old designer’s headquarters as he prepares to celebrate a decade in business.

“We had to move because we outgrew our old space. I no longer had an office of my own, and people were sitting six to a desk. Our whole building was the same size as a single floor in this one,” he mused, referring to his previous office in the edgy Canal Saint-Martin district in the east of Paris.

“Business has boomed since the ‘La Bomba’ collection for spring 2018. Revenues have virtually doubled for every summer collection,” Jacquemus added.

The designer expects his label to generate sales of between 23 million euros and 25 million euros in 2019, up from 11.5 million euros last year and from 7.5 million euros in 2017, fueled in part by the explosive growth of accessories, with handbag styles such as the best-selling Chiquito now accounting for 30

