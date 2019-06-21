Breaking News
Home / Fashion / EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Taps Daniel Arsham to Design Dior Show Set

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Taps Daniel Arsham to Design Dior Show Set

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 5 mins ago

PARIS — Time waits for no man — especially not guests at the Dior men’s show.
A teaser image on Instagram for Friday’s display by Kim Jones, to be held at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, features an eroded wall clock with rapidly spinning hands, dropping a major hint about the artist he has chosen to collaborate with this season: Daniel Arsham.
Known for his immersive exhibitions featuring objects that look like they have been salvaged from the past — a concept he has dubbed “fictional archeology” — and for his collaborations with brands like Adidas, Arsham designed the set for the show and also worked on the collection itself.
Guests arriving at the venue will walk through a room inspired by founder Christian Dior’s office, dotted with the kind of petrified objects that Arsham refers to as future relics.
“It’s not based on any one particular space. It’s kind of an amalgamation of the studio in Paris, his house in the south of France, and then detailed photos of a particular image of him on the phone, making drawings or writing notes at his desk,” the artist told WWD.
“We kind of pulled out these different elements, and a couple of the

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.