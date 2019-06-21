EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Taps Daniel Arsham to Design Dior Show Set

PARIS — Time waits for no man — especially not guests at the Dior men’s show.

A teaser image on Instagram for Friday’s display by Kim Jones, to be held at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, features an eroded wall clock with rapidly spinning hands, dropping a major hint about the artist he has chosen to collaborate with this season: Daniel Arsham.

Known for his immersive exhibitions featuring objects that look like they have been salvaged from the past — a concept he has dubbed “fictional archeology” — and for his collaborations with brands like Adidas, Arsham designed the set for the show and also worked on the collection itself.

Guests arriving at the venue will walk through a room inspired by founder Christian Dior’s office, dotted with the kind of petrified objects that Arsham refers to as future relics.

“It’s not based on any one particular space. It’s kind of an amalgamation of the studio in Paris, his house in the south of France, and then detailed photos of a particular image of him on the phone, making drawings or writing notes at his desk,” the artist told WWD.

“We kind of pulled out these different elements, and a couple of the

