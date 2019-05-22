EXCLUSIVE: Lionel Messi to Debut Apparel Collection

Count soccer superstar Lionel Messi as the latest celebrity to launch an apparel collection.

The Argentine athlete, who captains both FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team, has partnered with MGO, a brand portfolio company whose chief creative officer is Tommy Hilfiger’s sister, Ginny Hilfiger, to create Messi.

The premium lifestyle brand with “a sporty edge” will be primarily men’s wear but will include a few women’s tops as well, according to Hilfiger.

The line will launch in July on a global e-commerce site called The Messi Store that will offer teasers of product. A full rollout will begin in August.

Hilfiger said new product will be released each week, but on a limited basis to create “a get-it-before-it’s-gone tactic,” she said. If some pieces become staples, they will be produced in larger quantities.

Hilfiger said there will also be some items in the mix that will be autographed by Messi “so the lucky customer will get a signed Leo piece,” she said.

In mid-September, the brand will partner with Savile Row tailor Richard James as well as the English shoe brand Tricker’s for a small capsule that will be offered at Santa Eulalia, a high-end specialty store in Barcelona that was established in 1843.

