EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton, NBA Confirm Multiyear Partnership

PARIS — In the latest marriage between luxury and sport, Louis Vuitton and the NBA on Wednesday confirmed they have entered a multiyear partnership that will include a capsule collection of apparel and accessories designed by Vuitton men’s wear creative director Virgil Abloh.
As reported by WWD on Jan. 15, the French fashion house is hosting a cocktail at its flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris to celebrate the tie-up and unveil the exclusive travel case it has made for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins the finals.
Vuitton has a history of sports collaborations, producing trophy cases for the America’s Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, and extending into e-sports via its recent partnership with Riot Games, the maker of the online video game “League of Legends.”
“If it’s a trophy that people dedicate their entire lives to, if it’s a trophy that represents overcoming adversity and striving for perfection on a multiyear journey, then it’s a trophy we’re interested in, because those are the same values that Vuitton has,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.
The NBA deal marks Vuitton’s first

