EXCLUSIVE: Nicholas Hoult, Alice Pagani Front Emporio Armani Scent Masterbrand

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 22 mins ago

TAKE TWO: Actors Nicholas Hoult and Alice Pagani are the new faces of Emporio Armani fragrances, fronting the scents Stronger With You Freeze for him and In Love With You Freeze for her.
The perfumes are part of a franchise begun in 2017 with the launch of the Stronger With You and Because It’s You iterations. Stronger With You last year almost reached the top-10 of men’s fragrances in Europe, according to an Armani spokesman at L’Oréal, the brand’s perfume and beauty license.
Hoult is a British actor who has featured in the “X-Men” movies and “The Favourite.” His upcoming film projects include Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and Hulu’s series “The Great.”
Pagani is an Italian actress who stars in the Netflix series “Baby” and features in the movie “Loro.” Last year, she also appeared with John Travolta and Morgan Freeman in “The Poison Rose.”
Fabien Constant directed and Damon Baker lensed the scents’ Together Stronger campaign, which is set to the soundtrack “Powerful,” by Major Lazer, featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley.

The new ad — meant to channel the power of love — is to go live on Emporio Armani’s social media platforms starting Jan. 7 and appear in other

