EXCLUSIVE: Prada, Adidas Team on Long-term Collaboration

MILAN — Two powerhouses are joining forces, each bringing its unique expertise.

Prada and Adidas are launching a long-term collaboration with the goal to “investigate the realms of heritage, technology and innovation — and to challenge conventional wisdom through unexpected strategies,” the two companies said in a joint statement exclusively revealed to WWD. “The new vision draws inspiration from the rich legacies of both to reengineer timeless icons, and leverages the houses’ technological footprint to innovate. The path is an evolving and dynamic structure composed of key milestones, marking a significant departure from existing patterns while building on the houses’ strong milieu of shared approaches and pursuits.”

The initial result of the collaboration will be the release of two limited-edition Prada for Adidas styles, with a first model to be launched for men and women globally in December and made entirely by Prada in Italy.

The announcement follows a social media tease on Thursday, when both companies posted a photo on Instagram of Adidas and Adidas Originals shoe boxes peeking out of a classic white Prada shopping bag. The hashtag read #pradaforadidas.

The Italian luxury goods house and the leading Germany-based sportswear brand are keeping details of the Prada for Adidas partnership under wraps for the

