EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Minkoff Launches First Children’s Collection

Rebecca Minkoff is trying on children’s clothes.

The company, which sells women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, is releasing its first children’s collection just in time for New York Fashion Week. It also marks the brand’s first attempt at sustainable apparel.

Uri Minkoff, who cofounded the brand with his sister Rebecca in 2005, told WWD, “There’s a lot of talk on how fashion impacts the environment, as well as supply chain, as well as artificial intelligence, and we felt like this was a really great and sound system to be able to become leaders in this whole space and as part of this conversation. And we’re really excited that we’re able to put all those pieces together and launch it, especially during our 15-year anniversary.”

A look from Rebecca Minkoff’s Little Minkoff collection.

Courtesy

The 20-piece unisex collection includes dresses, pants, shirts, skirts, a jumpsuit and a take on the brand’s signature leather moto jacket — but made from jersey.

“We wanted to match some of the main themes in the women’s ready-to-wear, but also let some of these items stand alone,” Rebecca Minkoff explained.

Prices range from $28 for a T-shirt to $78 for jackets and comes in children’s sizes four to 12. The collection will be

