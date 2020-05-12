Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Red Carpet Green Dress, Tencel Announce Global Design Competition

Red Carpet Green Dress is launching a global design contest in partnership with Tencel Luxe, the luxury vertical of the fiber manufacturer, to provide relief to garment workers and continue the momentum for sustainable fashion.
RCGD is a global sustainable fashion campaign in partnership with the Oscars that creates awareness by showcasing responsible fashions on the red carpet. But with the ongoing pandemic, experiences were adjusted digitally. From May 12 to July 30, designers can submit their application through Rcgdglobal.com with two winners: one gown and one suit designer, to be announced in late August.
The international design contest — open to designers aged 21 and over, upon a nominal $30 entry fee — will support two organizations: labor nonprofit AWAJ Foundation and The Fifth Pillar (in cooperation with Fair Wear). Funds will be directed to garment workers severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The competition centers on two key areas: eco-textiles and waste.
“As we cannot get textile swatches to all the entrants, we animated the textiles with videos on the contest homepage as a solution. They must then submit a sketch of a gown or a suit digitally with that textile in mind and show consideration for minimizing waste in the design

