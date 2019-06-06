EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent Debuts New Retail Format in Former Colette Location

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

PARIS — Colette has left the building, but its spirit is alive and well: the space that housed the Paris concept store for 20 years will reopen on Saturday as Saint Laurent Rive Droite, a new retail format developed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello that will sell everything from Jean Prouvé chairs to Saint Laurent-branded condoms.
Billed as “a creative and cultural destination,” the new boutique and its sister unit on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, opening the same day, represent a departure for Saint Laurent, known for its minimal stores featuring acres of veiny marble and gleaming shelves.
In addition to offering a wide range of products — including limited-edition collaborations and rare books and vinyl — alongside women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, the Paris space will also house a takeaway coffee counter and a club that can be turned into an event space.
The ground floor is chockablock with novelty branded items including gold skateboards, yoga mats, water bottles, earphones, Frisbees, phone cases, lighters, stationery, matchboxes, cocktail sticks and USB keys — there will even be biscuits featuring founder Yves Saint Laurent’s drawings.
