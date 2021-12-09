EXCLUSIVE: Tyler, the Creator Chats Golf le Fleur’s New High-end Direction, Expanding Into Beauty and the Late Virgil Abloh’s Helping Hand

Tyler, the Creator is reintroducing Golf le Fleur.

The fashion brand — his third following releases under Odd Future (his music collective before going solo) and Golf Wang (the skate-inspired label he unveiled in 2013) — has been rooted in collaborations. Now, Golf le Fleur is all its own, offering high-end apparel, footwear, accessories and expanding into beauty — a first for the creative, born Tyler Gregory Okonma.

“It just felt right,” said the music artist, rapper and producer of the new release, calling from home in Los Angeles.

The line includes $200 round collar short-sleeved button-ups; $250 double-pleated shorts; $495 mohair cardigans, and a $1,100 leather jacket (in partnership with Schott NYC) on the highest end, along with $305 loafers and accessories that range from a $35 hair pick to $250 sunglasses.

The Golf le Fleur pop-up shop.

Okonma’s signature pastel-centered palette is seen throughout, with a soft blue and orange as the focus, showcased on items, details and packaging. The shades are also the two main colors featured as part of the beauty release, a $55 three-piece nail polish set (“Geneva Blue,” “Georgia Peach” and “Glitter,” $20 each). Along with nails, Okonma unveils a fragrance, “French Waltz,” priced between $40 for 10-ml and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story