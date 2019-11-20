EXCLUSIVE: Ultracor Activewear Teams With Christian Lacroix

Activewear is upping its game. It’s now a regular in the field of luxury.

The Ultracor x Christian Lacroix activewear tie-up, which drops in Bandier stores and on its web site on Wednesday, is one example. The collaboration marks the second time luxury activewear brand Ultracor has joined forces with the couture French fashion house. (The first was a collaboration last year with the now-defunct Barneys.)

This time around the limited-edition holiday capsule is comprised of leggings, sweatshirts and sports bras splashed with hues of neon pink, yellow, green and bright blue.

A look from the new Ultracor x Christian Lacroix collaboration for Bandier.

“There’s a lot of thought that goes into every single bit and piece of the garments,” Asha Kai, founder and chief executive officer of Ultracor, told WWD. “It isn’t just your everyday leggings that are out there in the moment.”

That could be why the pieces range in price from $125 to $295.

But Kai said they’re worth every cent.

“There is always a market for every level of price point; it’s just a matter of doing it in a way that that customer wants to purchase it,” she explained.

Technical features like moisture wicking, breathable fabrics, special stitching and hidden shapewear that smoothes

