EXCLUSIVE: Valérie Hermann Exiting Ralph Lauren

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 12 mins ago

Valérie Hermann, president of global brands at Ralph Lauren Corp., is leaving the firm.
A talented and experienced executive, Hermann had been in that role for nearly three years, having previously been Lauren’s global brand president of Luxury, Women’s Collections and World of Accessories. Hermann joined Ralph Lauren in 2014 as president of Ralph Lauren Luxury Collections, overseeing Black Label, Purple Label, fine jewelry, eyewear, timepieces, handbags, RRL and fragrance. In her most recent role, Hermann had responsibility for all Lauren’s global brands, overseeing Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren, Chaps and Home.
According to a company statement, “Valerie Hermann has made the decision to step down from her role. We had an open dialogue about this, and together  agreed to transition the team she has successfully put in place to drive our brand strategy forward. Valerie has made a valuable impact on our business, strengthening our luxury capabilities and playing a critical role in our brand elevation strategy.”
Ralph Lauren, chairman and chief creative officer, said, “Valérie is a talented leader who has made many valuable contributions to our company. Those contributions came not only from her great experience and professionalism, but from her heart and her very special understanding of the

