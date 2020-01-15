EXCLUSIVE: Viktor & Rolf Returns to Men’s Wear With New Conscious Approach

Breaking News
PARIS — Five years after shuttering their ready-to-wear business, Viktor & Rolf are returning to men’s wear with a new collection that combines their signature dandy style with a more conscious approach to design.
The label, which belongs to Italian entrepreneur Renzo Rosso’s OTB SpA group, has entered into a worldwide licensing partnership with Tokyo-based Shiffon Co. Ltd. for the production and distribution of the new Mister Mister line, which will be presented to buyers from Jan. 15 to 22 during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.
In addition, Viktor & Rolf has teamed with Swiss underwear-maker Calida on a collection of underwear and loungewear for women and men that is 100 percent compostable — billed as the first of its kind. The line is due to be presented at the Salon International de la Lingerie in Paris from Jan. 18 to 20.
In an exclusive interview with WWD, designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren opened up for the first time about the reasons that led them to discontinue their women’s and men’s collections in 2015, saying the difficulty of reconciling their creativity with fashion’s industrial process led them to burn-out and depression.
“We don’t want to condemn the fashion industry or anything. It’s a personal

