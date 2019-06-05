EXCLUSIVE: Virgil Abloh Unveils All-Orange Louis Vuitton Capsule

Breaking News
SHOP ‘TIL YOU DROP: Fans heading to Chicago for Virgil Abloh’s retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art may want to leave some extra space in their suitcase: in addition to a museum store and a temporary NikeLab space, the designer is opening a pop-up shop carrying exclusive Louis Vuitton merchandise.
The temporary space, or residency in Abloh parlance, will open from June 8 to July 7 on West Randolph Street in the West Loop neighborhood, home to some of the city’s best restaurants. Like some of his previous Vuitton pop-ups, the space will feature a giant mannequin, this time in an orange hue matching the capsule collection on sale.

An items from Virgil Abloh’s capsule collection for the Louis Vuitton pop-up in Chicago. 
Courtesy Photo

Abloh, who is men’s artistic director at Vuitton in addition to heading his own label Off-White, teased a low-top orange Vuitton sneaker on his Instagram account in mid-May, sparking speculation online. It’s one of six limited-edition all-orange products that will be offered alongside items from the Vuitton fall 2019 men’s collection.
They also include a leather baseball cap, sunglasses, a chain belt, a soft trunk and a soft trunk backpack. It’s a full-circle moment for Abloh, who has spoken

