EXCLUSIVE: Zac Posen, Anna Sui Design New York City Ballet Costumes

Zac Posen is kneeled on the floor of New York City Ballet’s costume shop, gallantly tending to the fistfuls of tulle that comprise his designs for the company’s forthcoming gala performance.

Dancers rush in and out for last-minute fittings, with Posen asserting himself as a fashion wizard of sorts — calling out for more rhinestones, gathers and volume. His concept, “F****d-up Degas,” referencing the French impressionist painter and sculptor who would often use ballerinas as subjects, put him at task to push the boundaries of tutu couture.

Posen and Anna Sui have contributed their design acumen to this year’s edition of NYCB’s annual fall fashion gala — which sees choreographers and fashion designers collaborate to create new ballets that, if well-executed, blaze trails in both movement and visual art. The event will take place at Lincoln Center on Sept. 26.

Past contributors to what is now an eight-year-running franchise include Virgil Abloh, Dries Van Noten, Valentino Garavani and Thom Browne. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 20, New York City Ballet will mount a retrospective at Lexus’ Intersect exhibition space in the Meatpacking District, showcasing many designs that have emerged from its style experiment.

For Posen, a maestro in dramatic ballgowns who calls performance his

