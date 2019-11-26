Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Executive Cyndi Isgrig on What It Takes to Create Dermstore

Executive Cyndi Isgrig on What It Takes to Create Dermstore

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

When Dermstore president Cyndi Isgrig took the stage at the WWD Digital Forum, she said “it took five things for us to become who we are and where we’re going in the future.”
First, it’s about determining who you are as a brand, she said. “What are the goals?”
At its start, Dermstore, founded in 1999 by dermatologist Craig A. Kraffert, wanted to be able to make professional grade skin care accessible to everybody.
“The idea took off so much that he was no longer able to fulfill out of his practice and needed to start fulfilling all of the product out of his garage,” said Isgrig.
Today, the e-commerce site, which expanded outside of skin care in 2008, also offers hair care and cosmetics. In 2013, it was acquired by Target Corp.
“It is a very divided line, but it is wonderful to have a rich uncle who is very invested in our space,” shared Isgrig.
This year, she said, the company has focused on getting back to its roots: “We’re all about educating the public in this very confusing space right now, where there’s a lot of saturation of product and what ingredients work and what doesn’t.”
The executive proceeded to continue sharing what it

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.