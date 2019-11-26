Executive Cyndi Isgrig on What It Takes to Create Dermstore

When Dermstore president Cyndi Isgrig took the stage at the WWD Digital Forum, she said “it took five things for us to become who we are and where we’re going in the future.”

First, it’s about determining who you are as a brand, she said. “What are the goals?”

At its start, Dermstore, founded in 1999 by dermatologist Craig A. Kraffert, wanted to be able to make professional grade skin care accessible to everybody.

“The idea took off so much that he was no longer able to fulfill out of his practice and needed to start fulfilling all of the product out of his garage,” said Isgrig.

Today, the e-commerce site, which expanded outside of skin care in 2008, also offers hair care and cosmetics. In 2013, it was acquired by Target Corp.

“It is a very divided line, but it is wonderful to have a rich uncle who is very invested in our space,” shared Isgrig.

This year, she said, the company has focused on getting back to its roots: “We’re all about educating the public in this very confusing space right now, where there’s a lot of saturation of product and what ingredients work and what doesn’t.”

