Eyewear Trade Show Mido Postpones Dates Due to Coronavirus

MILAN – International eyewear trade show Mido has postponed its upcoming edition originally slated to run Feb. 29 to March 2 at Milan’s Rho-Fiera fairgrounds due to uncertainty over the coronavirus epidemic in Italy.

The fair’s organizer said the trade show would be held between the end of May and early June.

“It’s a decision we took in the wake of the seriousness of the current situation and as a response to our exhibitors and visitors,” commented Giovanni Vitaloni, president of Mido.

“The evolution of the health crisis in our country left us no doubts in deciding to postpone the 2020 edition of the show,” he added.

As of Sunday night, according to media reports, 60 Italians were diagnosed with the virus in the past two days, including 47 people in the Lombardy region, of which one resides on the outskirts of Milan.

“It’s a double effort being a week away from the show, but we cannot think about celebrating our 50th anniversary in such a serious historical context for the world and especially, in this moment, for our country,” Vitaloni added. “Our sense of responsibility not only as entrepreneurs but also as human beings, for our families, children and colleagues forced us to take

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story