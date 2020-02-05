Breaking News
Fall Colors 2020: Pantone Says Experiment With Amberglow, Samba, Classic Blue and More

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion

That pretty much is Pantone’s message when it comes to experimenting with fall colors. The idea of trying out new hues or blending them with more traditional tones makes perfect sense in this time of genderless, seasonless, all-inclusive, collaborative, you-be-you fashion. An autumnal orange Amber Glow, fiery red Samba, down-to-earth Sandstone, tried-and-true Classic Blue and nearly neon Green Sheen took tops honors.
The top-ranked Amber Glow will be a welcome sight to Hermes’ board of directors, and Samba already got a global boost, thanks to Shakira’s Peter-Dundas designed ensemble during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.
But this time around rankings seem to be more of a footnote, with the emphasis being on a try-it-all mind-set.
Pantone’s Fashion Color Trend Report for New York Fashion Week fall 2020 still consists of 10 leading colors and four classic ones. The comfort-is-king factor doesn’t just cover ath-leisure and sneaker culture. Pantone Color Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman wants consumers to feel at ease with a spectrum of colors.
