Fanatics to Open NBA Stores in Asia-Pacific

The National Basketball Association is expanding its reach in Asia.
The league said Tuesday that it has partnered with Fanatics to launch online NBA Stores across 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
Fanatics, the leading sports merchandise retailer, currently operates the flagship NBA Store in New York City as well as the league’s e-commerce sites in the U.S. and Europe.  
With the deal, official NBA merchandise will be available in Australia, Cambodia, Japan, Laos, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The sites will offer men’s, women’s and children’s products from all 30 NBA teams including the on-court apparel from Nike and other licensed products from New Era, Mitchell & Ness and others. Personalized team jerseys will also be available.
Fanatics’ centralized distribution center in Asia will cut down on delivery times to the region and customers can shop in their local currencies.  
