Fashion Pares Itself Down

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

In the 2010s, clothing and accessories were made to be seen on palm-size screens. Fashions of the selfie era were exaggerated enough to suggest a kind of stage dressing, with colors, prints, silhouettes and embellishments so amplified one might think they were to be seen from a theater nosebleed seat — and yet it was all for Instagram. From golfball-size statement earrings to contour makeup (a tactic long employed by stage performers), dressing for a night out was more about an outfit’s virtual afterlife than the physical experience of wearing it.
But at the decade’s tail end, designers began to think up a new vision for the start of 2020. With the swing of a pendulum, brands suddenly championed looks contrary to those embraced in the earlier decade. Minimalism, an emphasis on quality and a new kind of restraint entered the spotlight — not only in fashion, but also in consumption at large.
Muted tones, tailoring and lush fabrics were prevalent themes across many of the spring 2020 runway shows. Even Gucci is getting simpler, with some looks from Alessandro Michele’s spring 2020 collection featuring nary a patch pocket or iron-on decal. True minimalists — like The Row, Prada, Alyx and the

