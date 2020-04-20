Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Fashion Rallies for French Coronavirus Auction

Fashion Rallies for French Coronavirus Auction

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

FANTASY SHOPPING: A chair designed by Hedi Slimane, original sketches by Giorgio Armani and Alber Elbaz, a signed portrait of Marisa Berenson — these are just some of the prestigious lots being auctioned off to benefit staff at French retirement homes, which have been sharply hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
Journalist Laurence Benaïm, known for her definitive biography of Yves Saint Laurent, pulled together the auction in just one week, tapping her high-profile industry contacts for exceptional donations.
In addition to precious objects, the sale offers plenty of the kind of experiences one can only dream of in lockdown: private visits of the Musée Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, the headquarters of Kering in Paris, the Château de Versailles and the Château de la Colle Noire — the latter courtesy of Dior Parfum.
Or how about a writing workshop on memory with award-winning writer Leïla Slimani, a lesson in baking macaroons with pastry chef Pierre Hermé, or a photograph of Saint Laurent and his muse Betty Catroux, signed by Catroux herself?
The virtual auction, to take place from April 24 to 27, will benefit charity SOS EHPAD, a nonprofit organization supported by the Alzheimer Research Foundation and its founding president, Dr. Olivier de Ladoucette,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.