Fashion Trust Arabia Reveals 2020 Judges

PICK ME A WINNER: Alber Elbaz, Marc Jacobs, Michèle Lamy, Thom Browne and Giancarlo Giammetti will be among the judges at the second annual Fashion Trust Arabia awards, which will take place in Qatar on March 25.

The announcement was made Sunday night during an event hosted at the Embassy of Qatar in Paris. The hosts were FTA founder Tania Fares, Carine Roitfeld, Elie Saab, Farida Khelfa and Mrs. Eman Al Kuwari, wife of the Qatari ambassador to France.

The judges will choose five designers from categories including evening wear, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Others on the panel include Elizabeth Saltzman, Gaia Repossi and Laura Brown.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story