Fashion World Mourns Death of Azzedine Alaïa

PARIS — The fashion community poured out tributes on Saturday to Azzedine Alaïa, one of the most iconic couturiers of the modern era whose body-con designs defined Eighties fashion, following his death here at age 77.

The cause of death was heart failure.

The diminutive Tunisian-born designer was known for his structured, exacting tailoring and his refusal to bow to industry timetables and marketing pressures, preferring to work at his own pace.

He gained international fame in the Eighties because of the success of his evening dresses, snug knits and sculpted leathers, and he was nicknamed “The King of Cling” because his clothes fit like a second skin.

Alaïa counted Carla Sozzani, founder of the concept store 10 Corso Como, and supermodel Naomi Campbell – who called him Papa – among his inner circle. Stars such as Tina Turner, Madonna, Michelle Obama, Grace Jones, Raquel Welch, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were among his customers.

Azzedine Alaïa and Carla Sozzani

Stéphane Feugère

Sozzani told WWD that Alaïa died peacefully and without suffering. The pair were out and about as recently as Nov. 7, when they attended the opening of an exhibition of Leïla Menchari’s window designs

