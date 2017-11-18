Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Fashion World Mourns Death of Azzedine Alaïa

Fashion World Mourns Death of Azzedine Alaïa

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

PARIS — The fashion community poured out tributes on Saturday to Azzedine Alaïa, one of the most iconic couturiers of the modern era whose body-con designs defined Eighties fashion, following his death here at age 77.
The cause of death was heart failure.
The diminutive Tunisian-born designer was known for his structured, exacting tailoring and his refusal to bow to industry timetables and marketing pressures, preferring to work at his own pace.
He gained international fame in the Eighties because of the success of his evening dresses, snug knits and sculpted leathers, and he was nicknamed “The King of Cling” because his clothes fit like a second skin.
SEE ALSO: Azzedine Alaïa Talks Creativity and Copy Cats >>
Alaïa counted Carla Sozzani, founder of the concept store 10 Corso Como, and supermodel Naomi Campbell – who called him Papa – among his inner circle. Stars such as Tina Turner, Madonna, Michelle Obama, Grace Jones, Raquel Welch, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus were among his customers.

Azzedine Alaïa and Carla Sozzani 
Stéphane Feugère

Sozzani told WWD that Alaïa died peacefully and without suffering. The pair were out and about as recently as Nov. 7, when they attended the opening of an exhibition of Leïla Menchari’s window designs

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.