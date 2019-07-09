Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Fast Retailing Opens Doors to Jeans Innovation Center

Fast Retailing Opens Doors to Jeans Innovation Center

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 mins ago

LOS ANGELES — Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. threw open the doors to its Jeans Innovation Center in Gardena, Calif. Monday and Tuesday for reporters from around the world to learn about the company’s greener denim efforts amid a continued push throughout the region for more sustainable denim production.
Fast Retailing and J Brand linked for a major press event to highlight the company’s various sustainability techniques developed at the Gardena center.
Those efforts shown to reporters included use of lasers to create whiskered and vintage effects on denim replacing the use of chemicals, a water recycling system that’s reduced water usage by more than 90 percent and nano-bubble spray wash that cuts water use by as much as 99 percent. Media — totaling some 70 reporters from 17 markets throughout Europe, Australia, Asia and the U.S. — then traveled to the offices of J Brand in downtown Los Angeles for a look at the sustainable elements in the line’s fall collection.
“The goal [of the Jeans Innovation  Center] is of course we want to develop the best jeans, but it’s difficult,” said Jeans Innovation Center chief operating officer Masaaki Matsubara. “We want to [offer] always [the] best jeans, designing or development. And [from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.