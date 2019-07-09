Fast Retailing Opens Doors to Jeans Innovation Center

LOS ANGELES — Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. threw open the doors to its Jeans Innovation Center in Gardena, Calif. Monday and Tuesday for reporters from around the world to learn about the company’s greener denim efforts amid a continued push throughout the region for more sustainable denim production.

Fast Retailing and J Brand linked for a major press event to highlight the company’s various sustainability techniques developed at the Gardena center.

Those efforts shown to reporters included use of lasers to create whiskered and vintage effects on denim replacing the use of chemicals, a water recycling system that’s reduced water usage by more than 90 percent and nano-bubble spray wash that cuts water use by as much as 99 percent. Media — totaling some 70 reporters from 17 markets throughout Europe, Australia, Asia and the U.S. — then traveled to the offices of J Brand in downtown Los Angeles for a look at the sustainable elements in the line’s fall collection.

“The goal [of the Jeans Innovation Center] is of course we want to develop the best jeans, but it’s difficult,” said Jeans Innovation Center chief operating officer Masaaki Matsubara. “We want to [offer] always [the] best jeans, designing or development. And [from

