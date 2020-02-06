Breaking News
Femmy Awards Honor Excellence in Intimates Apparel Industry

NEW YORK — The talk turned to unmentionables earlier this week at Manhattan’s Cipriani 42. 
Names such as Soma, Wacoal, Komar, Commando and Journelle were part of the conversation. So was Walmart, Smart & Sexy Lingerie, trade show organizer Eurovet, a handful of students from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, bra model Dorothy Galligan, singer, songwriter Nona Hendryk and pop icon Cyndi Lauper, all of whom gather at the posh Midtown locale in their fanciest attire for the 62nd annual Femmy Awards.
Guests sipped prosecco, nippled on the three-course meal and listened to jazz as they gossiped about the bra and underwear industry. But not everyone admitted to being a fan of the innerwear world.  
“I burnt my training bra when I was a young girl,” Lauper told WWD. “I didn’t wear bras for years. And then, as I started to perform onstage, I realized I was bouncing all over the place. I realized I needed one.” (These days she prefers Cosabella and Natori bras.)
“Every woman knows that the proper undergarment makes the outfit,” Lauper added. “And now all these men are coming up to me [at the event], telling me that they’ve been in ladies underwear for years.” 
The singer came with

