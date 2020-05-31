Ferruccio Ferragamo, Guido Damiani Receive Cavaliere del Lavoro Honor

MILAN — Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, and Guido Damiani, president of the namesake jewelry company, were named Cavaliere del Lavoro, or Knight of Labour, on Saturday. This is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic, currently Sergio Mattarella.

Along with Ferragamo and Damiani, 23 other Italian entrepreneurs were honored with the title, including Silvia Stein, president of Italian knitwear company Maglificio Miles SpA, which manufactures for high-end fashion brand including Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Lanvin; and Giuseppe Maiello, founder and executive vice president of Gargiulo & Maiello SpA, a Napoli-based company distributing personal care and beauty products founded in 1968, which now counts 120 directly-operated stores, 80 of which under the Idea Bellezza banner.

Ferragamo made headlines earlier this week, after the family company recruited seasoned executive Michele Norsa, who returned to the company he left in 2016 as executive deputy chairman, assuming the executive powers previously exercised by Ferruccio Ferragamo.

Established in 1901 by King Vittorio Emanuele III, the Cavaliere del Lavoro title recognizes Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in different sectors of the economy and contributed to social development, employment, technology and the growth of Made in Italy. The number of

