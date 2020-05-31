Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Ferruccio Ferragamo, Guido Damiani Receive Cavaliere del Lavoro Honor

Ferruccio Ferragamo, Guido Damiani Receive Cavaliere del Lavoro Honor

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 36 mins ago

MILAN — Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, and Guido Damiani, president of the namesake jewelry company, were named Cavaliere del Lavoro, or Knight of Labour, on Saturday. This is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic, currently Sergio Mattarella.
Along with Ferragamo and Damiani, 23 other Italian entrepreneurs were honored with the title, including Silvia Stein, president of Italian knitwear company Maglificio Miles SpA, which manufactures for high-end fashion brand including Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Lanvin; and Giuseppe Maiello, founder and executive vice president of Gargiulo & Maiello SpA, a Napoli-based company distributing personal care and beauty products founded in 1968, which now counts 120 directly-operated stores, 80 of which under the Idea Bellezza banner.
Ferragamo made headlines earlier this week, after the family company recruited seasoned executive Michele Norsa, who returned to the company he left in 2016 as executive deputy chairman, assuming the executive powers previously exercised by Ferruccio Ferragamo.
Established in 1901 by King Vittorio Emanuele III, the Cavaliere del Lavoro title recognizes Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in different sectors of the economy and contributed to social development, employment, technology and the growth of Made in Italy. The number of

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.