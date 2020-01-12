Breaking News
FGF Industry Introduces B+Plus Line During Milan Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 32 mins ago

MILAN — FGF Industry SpA, the Italian outerwear specialist owned by designer-entrepreneur Enzo Fusco, introduced Blauer USA’s premium line B+Plus during Milan Fashion Week.
“This is more than a capsule collection, we really indulged in a special, upscale offering,” said Fusco, who is president of the company and creative director of Blauer USA. He underscored that the launch aligns with FGF Industry’s 20th anniversary, “so we thought this was the right moment to debut a new line – we deserved it.”
Presented through an installation staged at the city’s hip Moebius restaurant, the collection showcased 16 genderless down jackets tailored to provide comfort and water, wind and heat resistance. A trait d’union among the different styles was a “mobile light hole,” a removable pocket on the upper-left-hand side of each jacket featuring a dark lens where a mobile phone or flashlight can be placed for hands-free visibility.

To further enhance the functionality, all styles featured a removable inner made of recycled down padding that can also be worn separately, making each piece a two-in-one model adaptable to different climate conditions.
Offered in monochromatic shades of grey, black and white, each style also boasted neoprene and reflective details as well as synthetic microfiber fur collars.
