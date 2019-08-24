First Lady Melania Trump Shops in Her Closet for G 7 Opening Looks

SUNNY SIDE UP: In light of the increasingly fractured and troubled state of geopolitics, key world leaders have countless conundrums to deal with at the G7 Summit in Biarritz. Trade, climate change, Middle East tensions, Iran’s seizure of foreign ships and wariness of a worldwide recession based on warning signs in Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. are among the many points of concern. While the powers that will be locked in meetings for much of the weekend, their respective better halves understand how their secondary roles can potentially offer some much needed levity.

Perhaps that’s the reason that First Lady Melania Trump exited Air Force One upon arriving in France, wearing a bright yellow and white Calvin Klein dress Saturday. The sleeveless style was a throwback look that had been designed by Raf Simons. Management at Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH parted ways with him at the end of last year but FLOTUS remains a fan. (Simons is back in his native Belgium designing his own collection and he collaborated with the outerwear label Templa.) Trump has worn his designs for Calvin Klein for other occasions such as an outing during last summer’s NATO’s Summit.

The First Lady also took something from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story