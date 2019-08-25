Breaking News
Home / Fashion / First Lady Melania Trump Shops in Her Closet for G7 Arrival Look, But Wears Gucci for Dinner with the Macrons

First Lady Melania Trump Shops in Her Closet for G7 Arrival Look, But Wears Gucci for Dinner with the Macrons

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

SUNNY SIDE UP: In light of the increasingly fractured and troubled state of geopolitics, key world leaders have countless conundrums to deal with at the G7 Summit in Biarritz. Trade, climate change, Middle East tensions, Iran’s seizure of foreign ships and wariness of a worldwide recession based on warning signs in Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. are among the many points of concern. While the powers that will be locked in meetings for much of the weekend, their respective better halves understand how their secondary roles can potentially offer some much needed levity.
Perhaps that’s the reason that First Lady Melania Trump exited Air Force One upon arriving in France, wearing a bright yellow and white Calvin Klein dress Saturday. The sleeveless style was a throwback look that had been designed by Raf Simons. Management at Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH parted ways with him at the end of last year but FLOTUS remains a fan. (Simons is back in his native Belgium designing his own collection and he collaborated with the outerwear label Templa.) Trump has worn his designs for Calvin Klein for other occasions such as an outing during last summer’s NATO’s Summit.
The First Lady also took something from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.