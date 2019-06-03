First Lady Melania Trump Wears Custom Dior for State Dinner at Buckingham Palace

PALATIAL WHITE NIGHTS: Less than three hours after arriving back at Winfield House, the Trumps were off again for their third major London excursion. The first couple started the evening by taking part in a presentation of guests with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before joining in a royal procession. Those formalities were followed by a white-tie state banquet and reception at Buckingham Palace.

The President’s son Barron stayed Stateside, but there were plenty of other Trump offspring for the royal family to meet. The President’s adult children — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump — made the trip and were among the 170 guests seated at the horseshoe-shaped table in the palace’s ballroom adorned with displays of peonies. Part of the official U.S. delegation, Ivanka Trump made an appearance with Jared Kushner at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day. Trump’s older daughter is expected to have a seat at Tuesday’s business roundtable and bilateral meeting with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, according to CNN.

FLOTUS selected an ivory-colored sleeveless Dior haute couture dress with a flame-shaped neckline, walking into the dinner with Prince Charles, according to a pool report. The made-to-order dress

