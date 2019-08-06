First Nations Fashion Incubator to Launch in Australia

SYDNEY — Australia’s Indigenous fashion sector is percolating and Grace Lillian Lee wants to help take it to the next level.

On Wednesday evening, the Cairns-based Indigenous artist, designer and event producer will present a multibrand Indigenous runway show called “From Country to Couture” to open the 13th annual Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair at the Darwin Convention Centre, in the Northern Territory, before formally launching her First Nations Fashion and Design talent incubator on Friday via an industry booth at the event proper.

The fair, Australia’s largest indigenous art event, which generated a record 2.8 million Australian dollars in art sales in 2018 and 10.5 million Australian dollars over the past five years, will run from Aug. 9 to 11 and showcase the work of more than 2,000 artists from more than 70 art centers across the country.

Supported by an Arts Queensland grant, Melbourne’s RMIT University and the University of Technology Sydney, “First Nations Fashion and Design” aims to provide a national mentorship platform and business development advice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers, most of whom live remotely.

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and Lee, an RMIT fashion graduate, are picking up where the short-lived Australian Indigenous Fashion Week

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story