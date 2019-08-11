Flag & Anthem Names NFL Player Christian McCaffrey Brand Ambassador

Breaking News
Flag & Anthem has tapped NFL star Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers as its brand ambassador.
Previously, the men’s wear brand started by Azod Mohit and Brad Gartman has partnered with Ford Motors on a capsule collection and collaborated with country star Dierks Bentley, as well.
The partners seem to have been fated to work together. Gartman said he had followed McCaffrey’s career closely, going back to the athlete’s time at Stanford, where in 2015 he broke the NCAA record for all-purpose yards, was named Associated Press Player of the Year and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Meanwhile, McCaffrey said he shopped the brand and wore the clothes before shooting the campaign.
Gartman said McCaffrey is the “ideal core customer for the brand,” and they are in similar “emerging” stages, with McCaffrey starting his pro-football career in 2017, one year after Flag & Anthem launched. Gartman also described the partnership as “natural.”
The brand photographed its fall campaign in Colorado, which seems to have been a stroke of fate as well, considering that McCaffrey was born and raised in the state. While McCaffrey described the campaign shoot as “cool” and “easy,” Gartman expressed just how “natural” the shoot was.
