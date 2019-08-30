For Fashion Labels, Restoration Projects Mean More Than Securing Show Venues

When French officials unveiled details of an extensive renovation project for the Grand Palais in Paris last year, they said the effort was intended to draw a wider and more diverse public to the towering glass and steel edifice.

“The new Grand Palais must embody France of the 21st century,” said Françoise Nyssen, the country’s culture minister at the time. The minister was flanked by architects who presented plans to improve traffic flows between the sprawling sections of the complex, connecting exhibit halls with more public spaces to shore up its status as a major events venue and tourist destination — also reflecting the government’s inclusive bent. Accessible, with something for every audience.

And that would include luxury fashion fans.

Alongside the local and national politicians supporting the half-a-billion-euro refurbishment is also one of the world’s most established luxury labels — with Chanel throwing 25 million euros into the pot. The brand is known for staging monumental fashion shows in the space — from waterfalls to sandy beaches, and even a rocket — but its participation, as with sponsorship projects led by other brands, is about more than simply securing a top-notch fashion show setting.

“This allows us to write the history of Chanel

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story