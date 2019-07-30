Former Victoria’s Secret CEO Is Helping Lingerie Start-up Harper Wilde Grow

Harper Wilde is getting a new bra⁠ — two actually. And former Victoria’s Secret chief executive officer Sharen Turney is helping make sure the lingerie brand keeps growing.

The Los Angeles-based start-up⁠ — which previously sold just three styles of underwire bras, some with catchy quotes on the side like “Lift Up the Ladies” ⁠— is expanding its offerings to include sports bras and bralettes.

“We really want to be able to support her through everything,” cofounder Jenna Kerner told WWD. “We want to be all of the basics, all of her foundations. But instead of just staying in typical bras, we really wanted to expand and cover her from 5 a.m. when she’s working out, to her full day of work, and into her weekend, lounging in her bralettes.”

The pocket in the back of Harper Wilde’s new sports bras is meant to hold small things like keys or a cell phone.

Courtesy Kelle Ramsey

The new assortment is available on HarperWilde.com starting Tuesday and comes with features like straps that adjust from the front, making them easier to reach, and pockets on the back of the sports bras so women can hold things like a cell phone, keys or a wallet while working

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story