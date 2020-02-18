Francisco Costa’s Costa Brazil Launches Creative Coalition Through Partnership With Conservation International

Staying true to its ethos that “without nature, there is no beauty,” Costa Brazil has launched a Creative Coalition that will help protect the tropical rainforest.

The luxury beauty brand’s founder, Francisco Costa, started the company in December 2018 using ingredients sustainably sourced from the Amazon. Committed to creating clean, sustainable products that encourage people to be more proactive in the fight against climate change, Costa Brazil is building off its partnership with Conservation International for its newest endeavor. To extend its reach, Costa Brazil has established the Creative Coalition to enlist individuals rooted in the arts to create what it said is “beautiful, provocative work that captures people’s attention and inspires them to take action.” In lieu of payment, each participant will receive a certificate from Conservation International highlighting how many acres of rainforest their participation has helped to protect. This year’s goal is to protect 400 acres, or 100,000 trees, of the tropical rainforest.

In a phone interview from Brazil, where he is working on a design project for the upcoming Carnival, Costa said the Creative Coalition melds with Costa Brazil’s ideology. He said, “It wasn’t a matter of why, but being a company with a strong social pillar, it

