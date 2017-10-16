French Leather Goods Brand Camille Fournet Opens New Chapter

TURNING THE PAGE: French leather goods brand Camille Fournet is opening a new chapter in its history with a revamped brand identity, a duo of ambassadors and a renovated Parisian flagship to be unveiled on Oct 19.

Founded in 1945 by the French leather craftsman of the same name, the company first focused on custom straps in leather and exotic skins for luxury watches, before extending to own-brand small leather goods after its purchase in 1994 by Françoise and Jean-Luc Déchery. The brand purchased historic glovemakers Lavabre Cadet in 2014. Its goods, still manufactured in the northwestern French region of Picardy, are sold through its network of stores in New York, Beijing and other international destinations as well as its online store.

To strengthen the identity of its collections, the brand has chosen industrial designer Claire Aubadie-Ladrix, a 2015 graduate of the Les Ateliers-Paris Design Institute — France’s only industrial design school — as its artistic director, in charge of overseeing the development and extension of its lines, in particular bags such as the “32.04,” an all-leather half-moon design that does not contain any metallic parts.

Among the first changes are a new graphic identity, featuring a slimline capitalized logo designed by Agence

