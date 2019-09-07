Breaking News
Front Row at Kate Spade New York

The stars were aligned Saturday morning for Kate Spade New York, which got a glorious day to stage a fashion show outside at the Elizabeth Street Garden. Despite a major rainfall Friday afternoon, which flooded the park and required pumping out the water, the historic park was in peak form Saturday.
Celebrities such as Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts, Julia Garner, Sadie Sink, Danielle Macdonald, Ben Platt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were among the attendees.
“This is it,” said Roberts, when asked which shows she would be attending during fashion week. “I’m in the middle of filming, ‘American Horror Story,’ season 9, so I just jumped over for Kate Spade and headed back [to Los Angeles] to  continue work.” She said she’s shooting night hours, “so I’m living vampire hours, 6 p.m to 6 a.m.”
Roberts said she’s shooting the show for a couple of more months. “It’s a lot of fun this season. It’s a lot of running through the woods at night. It gets a little creepy the set this year. It’s 1984 and it takes place at a summer camp,” she said.
Was she ever a camper?
“Yes, I was a huge summer camp girl,” she said.  She said she went to a sleep-away

