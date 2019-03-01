FUBU Returns to Streetwear Scene With Relaunch at Century 21

Breaking News
Before streetwear became a fashion force in and of itself, there was FUBU.
Started by four friends, the brand (an acronym for “For Us, By Us”) was a $350 million operation with 200 freestanding stores in the late Nineties. Through a new deal with Century 21, founders Daymond John, Keith Perrin, J. Alexander Martin and Carl Brown are relaunching it with a 10-piece collection of hoodies, T-shirts and other classics. A few hundred shoppers are expected at the 15-unit chain’s downtown flagship for Friday’s meet-and-greet with the founders who gave considerable thought to reviving the business after a seven-year hiatus.
Three years ago when Perrin took over FUBU’s social media, there were three followers. “I was looking around at all the other brands, and I thought, ‘Wow, FUBU only had three followers.’ And the three followers were three founders. Damon wasn’t even following the brand [laughs.] I thought, ‘Let me jump in here,’” Perrin said.
As more fans reached out asking about where they might find products since they had wiped out what they found on eBay and in thrift stores, the founders talked about bringing back the brand. To get a better handle on shoppers’ interests, there were test runs at retail

