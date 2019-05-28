Breaking News
Galileo Global Education Italia Outlines Expansion Strategy

MILAN — Galileo Global Education Italia, the Italian branch of the international expert in private higher education GGE, which counts the Bettencourt Meyers family among its investors, is stepping up its game.
In a press conference hosted here on Monday, the branch’s chief executive officer Roberto Riccio set the future goals of the holding and outlined the expansion strategies conceived for each of the private schools under the Italian institution’s umbrella, which include Istituto Marangoni, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti — better known as Naba — and Domus Academy.
Global revenues of GGE Italia reached 125 million euros in 2018, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. Riccio forecast revenues to reach and even exceed the 140 million euros landmark in 2019, registering a similar double-digit growth.
The number of students was also on the rise in 2018, as 7,517 people enrolled in the three institutions, marking a 10 percent increase compared to last year. For the first time, last year the majority of students came from outside Italy, with the international presence accounting for 60 percent. Projections for 2019 show the number of students further increasing 12 percent to exceed 8,500 people enrolled.
