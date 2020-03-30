Gaultier to Postpone Couture by Sacai, Others in Flux

The world’s most labor-intensive and exclusive fashions seem to be going into an extended blackout period.

On Monday, the Jean Paul Gaultier house said it would postpone showing a couture collection designed by Sacai’s Chitose Abe – the first in a series of guest talents – to January 2021.

The development seemed a fait accompli after the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body, canceled the upcoming couture week, originally scheduled for July 5 to 9. It’s only one of several fashion weeks – including men’s weeks in four fashion capitals – to be scuttled in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Balenciaga, which was slated to return to the couture calendar in July after a 52-year absence, has already indicated it would push its high-fashion launch to January.

Contacted by WWD on Monday, many brands that show in Paris said it was too soon to define their plans in a very fluid situation.

At Valentino, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, his teams and the rest of the company “are conceiving different and concrete ideas for the presentation of the men’s and women’s prêt-à-porter, and haute couture collections. Considering the continuous change of scenario, due to COVID-19 pandemic, we believe

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story