Geraldina’s Antifashion Approach Takes Shape

LONDON — Geraldina Bassani Antivari’s label was the designer’s answer to the challenges brewing in the industry.

“There’s no service in the industry, it’s very inhuman. They don’t cater to real people, they cater to models and to people who want to be part of the fashion world. I know there’s a whole fun side to that, but real people in their day-to-day lives, want staples,” said Bassani Antivari, who also works as the creative director of the label Mr & Mrs Italy, known for its fur-lined parkas.

“For us, it really started by noticing that there are plenty of women who really know what they want, but they can’t find it. Selection is always very small, styles are often discontinued and it’s not all about quality — brands are going down with the quality and up with the prices. Everything is just moving too fast and we wanted to stop for a second and ask what we really want to offer.”

Four years ago, Bassani Antivari set out to change all that with the launch of Geraldina, which she describes as timeless products that spotlight the “best you can find in Italy,” in terms of both print and fabric.

She took a slow approach,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story