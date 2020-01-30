Gigi Hadid to Join Experts on LVMH Prize Panel

PARIS — Gigi Hadid is joining the committee of experts for the seventh edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, and will act as ambassador for its showroom in March, where the semifinalists will show their collections to the panel made up of major industry figures.

The model, who has 51.4 million followers on Instagram, follows in the footsteps of Chiara Ferragni, who last year became the first official ambassador of the initiative as part of organizers’ efforts to ramp up the prize’s digital presence.

Hadid joins influencers Caroline Daur and Leaf Greener, alongside six other newcomers, drawn from the worlds of media, e-commerce and activism, on the prize panel.

They include Irish writer, academic and advocate Sinéad Burke; art director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, the owner of fashion advertising agency House + Holme; Natalie Kingham, fashion and buying director at Matchesfashion.com, and Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi.

Also new are Jo Ellison, editor of How to Spend It, and Ibrahim Kamara, senior fashion editor at large for i-D. Delphine Arnault, second-in-command at Louis Vuitton and a member of LVMH’s executive committee, welcomed the newcomers.

“They are witnesses and essential actors of fashion. Their vision helps to discover

