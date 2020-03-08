Giorgio Armani Makes Donation to Fight Coronavirus in Italy

MILAN – Giorgio Armani has donated 1.25 million euros to a range of Italian hospitals and institutions currently involved in fighting the coronavirus spread in the country.

The Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome will benefit from the donation. The amount will additionally support the activities of Protezione Civile, the country’s civil defense.

The announcement was made on Sunday night, after the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy climbed to 7,375, while in the last 24 hours 133 people have died from the virus.

As reported, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte issued a decree overnight Saturday banning movements within and outside Lombardy and 14 provinces in the regions of Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Piedmont and Marche until April 3. The measure intends to contain the risks of contagion and prevent hospitals from collapsing under the demand of the increasing number of citizens with severe respiratory problems.

A number of other luxury companies have made donations to fight the COVID-19 crisis both in Italy and in China.

Last month, Bulgari made a donation to the research department of the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome, one of the first medical

